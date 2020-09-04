More from Star Tribune
Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota
Two men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group, who toted guns on Minneapolis streets during unrest following the death of George Floyd and spoke about shooting police, blowing up a courthouse and killing politicians, have been charged with federal terrorism counts.
Kanye West files to run for president on Kentucky ballot
Rapper and music producer Kanye West has filed to run for U.S. president on Kentucky's ballot this fall.
Passenger: Car sped through Times Square protest to escape
A passenger in a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York's Times Square on Thursday says police have interviewed all six people who were in the car and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting
Jacob Blake's father said Friday that his "happy-go-lucky" son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.
Georgia candidate's post removed for inciting violence
Facebook removed a photo illustration showing a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia posing with a rifle next to three Democratic House members, saying Friday that it violated the social media platform's policy against inciting violence.