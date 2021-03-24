More from Star Tribune
'Nice to be touched': Boutique stretching thrives amid COVID
Pandemic-weary Americans starved for human interaction and physical touch are taking advantage of a growing wellness option once reserved for Hollywood actors, rock stars and elite athletes: boutique stretching.
New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico
There are about three times as many red snapper as previously estimated in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a study released Wednesday about the popular game and table fish over which recreational anglers and federal regulators have fought for years.
No turning back: Facebook reckons with a post-2020 world
It's becoming increasingly clear that for Facebook, there is no returning to its habits of the past.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
St. Cloud Times. March 19, 2021.
Orders for manufactured goods tumbled 1.1% last month
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slumped 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping.