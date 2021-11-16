More from Star Tribune
Dayton's Project opens to public this week with makers' market
After a $350 million conversion into offices, the building's first tenant, Ernst & Young, also moved in.
Business
The worst of both worlds: Zooming from the office
Experts helping companies navigate this transition period are hopeful that the pains of hybrid work are not permanent.
Outdoors
DNR: Walleye poachers near Baudette were 48 fish over limit
Three Twin Cities area men who went fishing instead of hunting during opening weekend of the deer season were caught poaching from Rainy River and Lake of the Woods, according to charges.
The Wild Beat
First-place Wild returns home to face Sharks, sticks with lineup that beat Kraken
Cam Talbot will be back in goal and Ryan Hartman is still centering for Rem Pitlick and Jordan Greenway. In Seattle, Hartman set up Pitlick for the first three goals of his career.
Variety
If you think 'Get on Your Knees' is only about sex, Jacqueline Novak is here to prove you wrong
The brainy comedian brings her acclaimed one-woman show to the Parkway in Minneapolis.