Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America's longest war, lauds troops' sacrifice
President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Nation
Davenport, Iowa apartment building partially collapses
Part of an apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday.
Nation
No deaths reported after rescuers rush to save residents from Iowa building collapse, officials say
Firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives - at great risk to their own safety - after a six-story apartment building in Iowa partially collapsed, authorities said Monday.
Variety
Exclusive secrets of the National Spelling Bee: Picking the words to identify a champion
As the final pre-competition meeting of the Scripps National Spelling Bee's word selection panel stretches into its seventh hour, the pronouncers no longer seem to care.
Nation
'He's home': Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient's remains return to Georgia
Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Regiment made a desperate retreat as North Korean troops closed in around them. A wounded, 18-year-old Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story feared his injuries would slow down his company, so he stayed behind to cover their withdrawal.