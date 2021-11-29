More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Prison for unlicensed driver who killed Plymouth man in hit-and-run while racing
The 20-year-old, who also left the man's dog dead in the wake of the crash, will serve less than 3 years in prison.
Politics
New task force digs into why Black women face disproportionately high rates of violence
Minnesota is the first state to establish a task force on Missing and Murdered African American Women.
Duluth
Tall Ships festival moves from Duluth to Two Harbors for 2022
Tickets for the extravaganza went on sale Friday. This year's lineup features a record 12 ships.
Local
Fights break out at MSP Airport Friday night
Fisticuffs occur in Terminal 2, police investigating
Local
Former Minneapolis officers should be tried together in federal case, says magistrate judge
Three officers asked the court to be tried separately from Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in state court last April.