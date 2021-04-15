More from Star Tribune
New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges 'rocky start'
The Wisconsin Senate's new majority leader acknowledged Thursday that he got off to a "rocky" start after he ran afoul of Assembly Republicans on a COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year.
Potter makes first court appearance in killing of Daunte Wright
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter will return to court in May.
Daunte Wright's family reacts to charges in fatal shooting
Daunte Wright's family and attorney Ben Crump reacted to the second-degree manslaughter charge brought against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who fatally shot the 20-year-old.
Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years
Wisconsin's beleaguered crime labs improved their turnaround times on DNA and ballistics testing last year but took longer to complete drug and tool mark analysis, according to a state Justice Department report released Thursday.
Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March
Wisconsin's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8% in March, far below the national rate of 6%, according to a report the state Department of Workforce Development released Thursday.