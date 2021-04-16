More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
More From Local
Coronavirus
Mayo study shows COVID-19 vaccine helped Minnesota avoid 'largest surge'
Half of eligible Minnesota's have received COVID-19 vaccine, bringing state closer to 80% herd immunity goal.
Local
Conservationists mend fragmented habitat in Cannon River area of Minnesota
Two new public spaces permanently protect habitat.
Local
Daunte Wright's mother, families demand justice in police killings
Families Supporting Families Against Police Brutality held a news conference seeking justice for Daunte Wright and other people killed in encounters with police.
Local
Daunte Wright Jr.'s family wants justice
Chyna Whitaker, mother of Daunte Wright Jr., and her family say they want justice and a better life for him after his father was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter.
Local
Tensions build between Walz, progressives over police protests
Some Democrats have been vocal in opposing projectiles and tear gas deployed against protesters.