The Rev. Daniel Simmons was among nine African Americans killed in a shooting inside Charleston's historic Emanuel AME Church in 2015. His daughter, Rose Simmons came to Minneapolis to visit the site where George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago.

The Rev. Daniel Simmons was among nine African Americans killed in a shooting inside Charleston's historic Emanuel AME Church in 2015. His daughter, Rose Simmons came to Minneapolis to visit the site where George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago.