More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Duluth woman accused of stealing $1K of gas in drive-offs from stations in Cass County
She was arrested Monday and charged Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Rochester
Dashcam video shows previous crashes involving Trooper Shane Roper
Roper was disciplined four times for his driving prior to May's fatal crash that killed a young woman. Warning: Video contains footage that may be disturbing to
St. Cloud
Charges: Driver was kissing girlfriend while drunk, high when he crashed and killed her in Elk River
The driver's blood alcohol content at the scene was measured at 0.10%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, charges say.
Politics
X's AI chatbot 'Grok' spread misinformation about Minnesota's ballots. Does the tech giant care?
Secretary of State Steve Simon says the social media platform gave the equivalent of a "shoulder shrug" when secretaries of state brought the problem to their attention.
Local
Mankato man who pistol-whipped grandmother, fired at Minneapolis police, pointed gun at child admits guilt
Kamau Evans broke into two Minneapolis homes connected to an ex-girlfriend and fired at police before his arrest.