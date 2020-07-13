More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'I'm shaking': Black driver in Bloomington pulled over by police, gun drawn — but it was a mistake
Local
Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing
Environmentalists contend the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.'s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely.Line 5 runs…
Local
St. Paul man faces charges in melee where 100 shots fired
Zachary Robinson was arrested in Chicago and recently returned to Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Health officials urge businesses to boost COVID-19 compliance
Outbreaks involving 14 bars and 710 people over the last month show that some businesses aren't taking required precautions, such as keeping customers separated by at least 6 feet, to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.
Local
ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to find a Fort Atkinson man charged with killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin last month.
Local
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Department of Corrections over coronavirus
Evidence does not support 'deliberate indifference,' judge ruled.