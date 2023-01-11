More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Naomi Osaka says she's pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
Business
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA's Miami Heat play.
Sports
Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract
The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury.
Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.
Sports
Canterbury Park announces trimmed thoroughbred stakes schedule
With less purse money available this season, the Shakopee track will cut three races and $410,000 in purses from its thoroughbred stakes program.