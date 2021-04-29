More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings, after trading down, pick Darrisaw in first round of NFL draft
Selecting at No. 23 after trading down from No. 14, the Vikings fill a hole on their offensive line with Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw.
Vikings
Souhan: If Rodgers leaves Packers, everything changes in NFC North
The Packers may have unintentionally sabotaged a championship-caliber team with their handling of Rodgers and drafting of Jordan Love.
Nfl
NDSU quarterback Lance goes to 49ers with third pick in NFL draft
Mark Craig's NFL Insider: Marshall, Minn., native Trey Lance starred at North Dakota State, but played only one game last season. He is now on the team that once signed his father.
Biden turns to Georgia for spending plan pitch
With his visit to a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes, Biden set out to build public support for his plan.
D.C. visit gives Floyd family hope for police reform
The family and representatives of Black men slain by the police met with senators and White House officials.