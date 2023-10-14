Business

U.S. stocks are opening higher as some of last week's moves driven by worries about war in the Middle East unwind. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher early Monday. The Dow rose 220, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Treasury yields were edging higher after tumbling last week on worries that fighting in Gaza will escalate. The price of gold also slipped as last week's flight toward safer investments waned a bit. Crude oil prices were mixed after a volatile week spurred by worries that the war could result in disruptions to supplies from Iran or other big producers.