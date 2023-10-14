More from Star Tribune
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher as some signs of worry ease
U.S. stocks are opening higher as some of last week's moves driven by worries about war in the Middle East unwind. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher early Monday. The Dow rose 220, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Treasury yields were edging higher after tumbling last week on worries that fighting in Gaza will escalate. The price of gold also slipped as last week's flight toward safer investments waned a bit. Crude oil prices were mixed after a volatile week spurred by worries that the war could result in disruptions to supplies from Iran or other big producers.
Nation
Live updates | Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Nation
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump's US election interference case
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court on Monday over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president's diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington.
Sports
Sliding sports at 2026 Olympics won't take place in Italy after building funds cut
American officials expressed disappointment Monday after learning that bobsled, skeleton and luge events will not be held in Italy during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, a move that means athletes from those sports will likely be competing in either Austria or Switzerland during the games.
Business
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
President Joe Biden postponed a trip to Colorado on Monday to stay in Washington and focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East, setting aside an opportunity to pitch his economic accomplishments as he runs for reelection.