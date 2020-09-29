More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility
A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized following a shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.
National
AP FACT CHECK: False claims flood Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the U.S. death toll would have been 10 times higher under the Democrat because he wanted open borders in the pandemic. Biden preached no such thing.
Variety
$215M in BP oil spill money to restore Louisiana marshes
Louisiana will get nearly $215 million in BP oil spill money for two projects planned to restore more than 4,600 acres of marsh and other habitat in the New Orleans area, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
National
Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio.
National
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.