St. Paul
Lawsuit: St. Paul fire chief gutted fire training staff, let 'poorly performing' recruits he knew graduate academy
The city had not seen the lawsuit and was unable to comment Monday.
Duluth
BLM sign repeatedly vandalized at Gunflint Trail lodge
Sign moved, hit by truck, but resort owner says most feedback is positive.
Music
Popular Catholic composer accused of sexual misconduct
David Haas, who worked at Benilde-St. Margaret, St. Paul Seminary and St. Catherine's, has been accused of sexual misconduct toward multiple young women who studied with him over the years.
South Metro
Teacher and traveler, Georgia Plumadore dies at 77
Whether traveling to Thailand in the '60s or participating in a study to refine Parkinson's treatment, Georgia Plumadore grabbed hold of every chance she got."My…
St. Paul
Bear spotted by jogger near University of St. Thomas in St. Paul
This is at least the third bear sighting reported in St. Paul since mid-June.