More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Council President Andrea Jenkins: 'This is the legacy of George Floyd'
The Minneapolis City Council Friday morning unanimously approved a sweeping plan to reform policing that aims to reverse years of systemic racial bias.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 24; rain early, then windy with snow, accumulating 4-8 inches
The latest forecast for the winter storm moving in to the Twin Cities area overnight.
Weather
Forecast: Showers, T-storms, then snow; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 31
Video
What we know about Trump's indictment, so far
It's the first criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump's bid to retake the White House in 2024.