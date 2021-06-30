More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Landmark NCAA decision allows athletes to profit from name, image and likeness
The NCAA finally took action, knowing the laws in several states would permit athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, starting Thursday.
Gophers Basketball
Former star Carr withdraws from NBA draft; not likely to return to U
All-Big Ten point guard Marcus Carr is expected to finish his college career elsewhere being in the transfer portal
Cosby lawyer 'thrilled' at overturned conviction
Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for Bill Cosby, says she is thrilled that Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned the comedian's sex assault conviction.
Nation
Masks again? Delta variant's spread prompts reconsideration of precautions
With a new variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, masks are again the focus of conflicting views, and fears, about the course of pandemic and the restrictions required to manage it.