More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
In divergent Easter celebrations, prayers for virus victims
Christians around the world celebrated an Easter Sunday upended by the coronavirus without the usual crowded church Masses and large family gatherings. Instead, they turned…
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Christians the world over celebrate a solitary Easter amid a global virus pandemic. Pope Francis calls for solidarity. At the Vatican, Francis celebrated Mass in…
National
Amid pandemic, Christians mark an Easter like no other
Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus while pastors preached the faith's joyous news of Christ's resurrection to empty pews. One Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.
Music
Online service held for Kennedy family members who drowned
A family member said thousands of people attended a virtual memorial service over the weekend for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son, Gideon, extended members of the powerful Kennedy family who died after their canoe overturned in the Chesapeake Bay.
National
The Latest: Death toll in France nearly 14,400
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…