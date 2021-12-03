More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Undermanned Timberwolves make it a game vs. Brooklyn but fall 110-105
Without Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniels the Wolves kept a small lead through the fourth quarter until Brooklyn went on a 12-4 run and took advantage of cold Minnesota shooting.
Wolves
Wolves-Brooklyn game recap
A quick look at Friday's game.
Contact tracing ramped up as omicron reaches U.S.
New York has the country's biggest contract tracing effort as officials look to slow and better understand the variant's spread.
Gophers
Gophers sweep South Dakota in NCAA volleyball; Stanford up next
Friday night's Gophers sweep set up a second-round matchup with the Cardinal that is more typically reserved for the final weekend of the tournament.
Friends who attended anime convention with Minnesota man who contracted omicron have tested positive for coronavirus, health official says
It is not known whether they are infected with omicron or another variant. They came from a variety of states.