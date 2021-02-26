More from Star Tribune
Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River
A regulatory agency that's responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states voted Thursday to permanently ban natural gas drilling and fracking near a crucial waterway, asserting that gas development poses an unacceptable risk.
Business
Vaccine roll-out gaps a core concern for G-20 countries
MILAN — The uneven distribution of vaccines between wealthier and poorer countries is a key concern of Group of 20 nations as leaders consider how…
Politics
At conservative gathering, just one litmus test: Loyalty to Trump
Donald Trump is "raring to go" at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference.
World
Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country
Myanmar's U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for "the strongest possible action from the international community" to restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from diplomats from the world body's 193 nations.
World
Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine
Canadian regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for all adults.