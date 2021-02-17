More from Star Tribune
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
How do you define success when it comes to reopening schools in the pandemic? President Joe Biden and his aides are having difficulty settling on an answer to that question.
Business
Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street, led by drops in tech
Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as losses by technology and industrial sector companies offset gains in other parts of the market. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose thanks in large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron. Those two stocks climbed after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.
Nation
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.
Nation
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
At least seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia, police said.
Nation
Rush Limbaugh, 'voice of American conservatism,' has died
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a gleeful malice that made him one of the most powerful voices in politics, influencing the rightward push of American conservatism and the rise of Donald Trump, died Wednesday. He was 70.