Variety
Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust
The news came during a hopeful time on the largest Native American reservation.
Business
UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
With daily coronavirus infections surging as a result of a new virus variant, the British government faced mounting pressure Saturday from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.
Business
The Latest: U.K. hits record 57,725 daily virus cases
The U.K. has registered a record 57,725 daily coronavirus cases.
World
Algerian ex-president's brother, former spy bosses cleared
A military appeals court in Algeria on Saturday cleared the brother of the country's longtime former leader, two ex-intelligence chiefs and the leader of a leftist political party who had all been accused of plotting against the state.
World
New governor sworn in as a wary Puerto Rico demands changes
Pedro Pierluisi vowed to achieve statehood for Puerto Rico and fight against poverty, corruption and COVID-19 after he was sworn in Saturday as the U.S. territory's new governor.