Business

Stocks are ending mostly higher on Wall Street as a benign reading on inflation led to long-term interest rates easing lower in the bond market. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, but a pullback in Big Tech stocks pulled the Nadsaq down slightly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high. A key measure of inflation came in lower than expected for February, helping to allay concerns that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52% after going as high as 1.60% late last week.