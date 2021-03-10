More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Georgia to expand vaccine eligibility on Monday
Georgia will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Monday to everyone 55 and older, plus younger adults with serious health conditions.
World
Man who crashed gate where Canada's Trudeau lives sentenced
A judge sentenced a military reservist who crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month.
Business
Stocks mostly climb, except tech, as inflation worries ease
Stocks are ending mostly higher on Wall Street as a benign reading on inflation led to long-term interest rates easing lower in the bond market. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, but a pullback in Big Tech stocks pulled the Nadsaq down slightly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high. A key measure of inflation came in lower than expected for February, helping to allay concerns that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52% after going as high as 1.60% late last week.
Nation
West Virginia governor announces 168 unreported COVID deaths
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that an estimated 168 coronavirus deaths went unreported, throwing into question the data that officials used to justify lifting pandemic restrictions.
Politics
Accusations fly in contest to lead Minnesota Republican Party
Chair Jennifer Carnahan, state Sen. Mark Koran are in a heated contest to lead the state GOP.