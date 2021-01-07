More from Star Tribune
Congress certifies Biden's electoral college win
Congress has formally validated Joe Biden's presidential election victory hours after a time-honored ceremony became a nightmare of unprecedented political terror.
AP photographers describe scene inside Capitol
Lawmakers crouched under desks and donned gas masks while police futilely tried to barricade the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Freezing fog early, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thurs., Jan 7
Trump supporters call for 'purge,' threaten Gov. Walz and others at Minnesota Capitol
Several hundred supporters of President Trump and several Republican lawmakers gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol building Wednesday, celebrating the violence in D.C. while threatening Gov. Tim Walz, judges and other local officials who supported his COVID-19 and election actions last year.