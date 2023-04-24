More from Star Tribune
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
A Louisville police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.
Business
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday it has ''agreed to part ways'' with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
Nation
Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty
The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes as he had told investigators, a prosecutor said in court Monday.
Business
Stocks slip ahead of deluge of earnings, economic data
Stocks are slipping Monday ahead of reports that could offer clues on questions that have kept Wall Street at a standstill, including on where the economy and corporate profits are heading.
Nation
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Jury selection began Monday in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.