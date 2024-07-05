More from Star Tribune
Weather
Skies may clear by afternoon with sunshine Saturday morning - otherwise showers prevail
A cool, gray, damp start gives way to some sunshine later today and again Saturday morning, but more showers and T-storms return PM hours on Saturday
Video
Mount Etna erupts in natural fireworks display
Mount Etna, one of Europe's most active volcanoes, put on a spectacular show on Tuesday night amid increased volcanic activity.