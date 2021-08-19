More from Star Tribune
Business
A Black-owned bank from Detroit is coming to Twin Cities, after invite from region's bank giants
Some of the Twin Cities' largest banks encouraged First Independence to come here to help address the region's big racial wealth gap.
Como Zoo's Skeeter the Giraffe recovering from fracture in his hoof
Last year, Skeeter, a 12-year-old male giraffe at Como Zoo, sustained a fracture in his hoof claw that left him lame on his front left leg. On Aug. 12, veterinarians applied custom-made shoes to Skeeter's hooves. The shoes act as a splint, limiting movement of the injured claw while the fracture fuses.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 91, hazy and humid
The drought continues, with no chance of rain until late Friday and some cooler temperatures on the way.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Business
Winnebago officially says headquarters are in Eden Prairie
In a press release, the company stated it will remain "strongly rooted" in North Iowa and added there is no planned job loss as a result of the transition