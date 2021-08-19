Last year, Skeeter, a 12-year-old male giraffe at Como Zoo, sustained a fracture in his hoof claw that left him lame on his front left leg. On Aug. 12, veterinarians applied custom-made shoes to Skeeter's hooves. The shoes act as a splint, limiting movement of the injured claw while the fracture fuses.

