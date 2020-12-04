More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Lileks: Never Trust The Amazon Reviews
Did you miss Cyber Monday? It's the only thing anyone calls "Cyber" anymore. In the '90s, they slapped "cyber" on anything to give it a…
National
Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications
The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.
Nation
Scene from 'Elf' comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
Just like a real-life movie, the story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father has come to life, just in time for the holidays.
Celebrities
Colorado student, scientist named Time's 'Kid of the Year'
A 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist who has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year."
Variety
Google AI researcher's exit sparks ethics, bias concerns
Prominent artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru helped improve Google's public image as a company that elevates Black computer scientists and questions harmful uses of AI…