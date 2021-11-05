More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Pierce to miss fourth game for Vikings, won't face former team
The veteran nose tackle won't get to play in Baltimore, where he made 30 starts for the Ravens before signing a three-year, $27 million deal in Minnesota.
Sports
Jay Lietzau's Breeders Cup picks for Saturday
Remember when you were a kid and how much you looked forward to birthdays and holidays. The unbridled excitement and uncontrollable anticipation. That's the feeling…
Gophers
November brings Big Ten title shot for Gophers football
After facing Illinois on Saturday, the Gophers other three games are trips to Iowa and Indiana and the season finale at home against Wisconsin.
Business
Former Wild goalie settles into leading family construction firm
John Curry emphasizes teamwork, customer experience at Knutson Construction in Minneapolis.
Local
Judge enters not guilty pleas in tax case on behalf of Chauvin and his ex-wife
Next hearing is set for Jan. 21, 2022, in Washington County District Court