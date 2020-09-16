More from Star Tribune
Twins
Fiers, lights-out bullpen help Athletics beat Rockies 3-1
Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win Wednesday.
Gophers
Column: College football whiffs in tackling the coronavirus
When it came time to confront a global pandemic, we should've known college football would whiff on the tackle.This flimsy collection of largely autonomous fiefdoms,…
Gophers
Big Ten's cardiac registry aims to study effects of COVID-19
The Big Ten's plan to play football this fall includes trying to save lives in the future.
Twins
Twins winning at historic pace at home, but the reward will be minimal
Their .808 winning percentage at Target Field won't make a difference if they advance to the neutral-site playoffs.
Lynx
Chemistry, in adversity, makes playoff -bound Lynx special
Despite all the injuries, team persevered to finish and win six times after trailing by 10 or more.