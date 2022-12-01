More from Star Tribune
Sports
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.
Sports
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse.
Sports
Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup
On their way to Argentina's decisive game against Poland, Mohit Daga and Aayush Verma approached the stadium carrying a massive painting of their heroes Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona with the World Cup trophy.
Nation
Hawaii volcano's lava oozes toward key Big Island highway
Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano could swallow the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island as early as this weekend, and there's nothing humans can do to stop it, experts said.
Sports
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner and spitball master, dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.