Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
Local
Judge says evidence could lead jury to find Chinese CEO raped University of Minnesota student
The civil trial of Richard Liu is scheduled to begin later this month.
Local
Climate threatens Ojibwe's sacred wild rice
Changing climate, invasive species and pollution are threatening the plant.
St. Cloud
Police: Sauk Rapids man climbed onto train, assaulted engineer with knife
The train engineer jumped off the moving train to escape to safety, according to Sauk Rapids police.
Minneapolis
Minnesota's Puerto Rican community rallies to support island after Hurricane Fiona
Community members gathered to raise money for the relief effort on the five-year anniversary of devastating Hurricane Maria.
Rochester
Rochester unemployment stagnant as seasonal work ends
It's the first time the Rochester area has lost jobs since January.