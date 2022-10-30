More from Star Tribune
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
World
Climate Questions: The sources of emissions
"The major sectors that contribute to global warming are, of course, energy production. Energy production is a major source mainly of CO2 emissions, not only, but mainly," said Jan Christoph Minx, lead author of the IPCC report and climate scientist.
Sports
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days.
Business
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak.
World
Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge
As he watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters, an overwhelmed Ken Fallas couldn't process what was happening.