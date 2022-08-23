More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Witness: Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video
A former merchandizing agent for R. Kelly testified Tuesday that the singer offered him $1 million to find a VHS tape featuring Kelly as prosecutors sought to persuade jurors that Kelly was desperate to recover the missing recording, knowing it could land him in legal peril if it fell into the hands of law enforcement.
Nation
Suit: Brink's driver asleep during Los Angeles jewelry heist
One of the drivers of a Brink's tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.
Nation
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought.
Nation
Climate change fueling summer's extreme weather
Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge in a summer of extreme weather "whiplash," likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say.
Nation
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago.