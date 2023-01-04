More from Star Tribune
Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
Business
Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive.
Sports
Cincinnati and Buffalo fans hold vigils for Hamlin
The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" as of Wednesday, the player's marketing representative said.
Sports
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
Sports
Gophers hoops off the radar; Correa saga continues; Wolves at crossroads
On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand tackled a number of subjects — including a deep discussion of the Wolves with Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine.