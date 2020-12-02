More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
European Court of Human rights rejects French virus lawsuit
The European Court of Human Rights has dismissed a legal complaint from a French citizen who claimed the anti-COVID 19 measures put in place by the French government were insufficient.
World
Official: Africa needs COVID-19 vaccine for 60% in 2-3 years
Africa's top public health official says 60% of the continent's population needs to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next two to three years.
World
Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel
Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants on Thursday arrived to a festive ceremony at Israel's international airport, as the government took a step toward carrying out its pledge to reunite hundreds of families split between the two countries.
World
Late French ex-president Giscard helped reshape Europe
No one who saw it will forget Valery Giscard d'Estaing's imperious exit from the Elysee Palace. Seated alone at his desk, he offered a stiff televised farewell to the French who had voted him out of office, then stood and left the room. For 45 seconds, the camera kept rolling on an empty chair.
World
Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth to launch political party
Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth said Thursday he plans to launch his own political party in southern India in January, ending years of speculation by millions of his fans on his political future.