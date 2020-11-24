More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Global shares mostly higher after Dow crests 30,000
Global shares mostly rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood.
World
UK government to set out spending plans amid aid fears
Britain's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, is being urged to resist calls to cut the proportion of money the government allocates to overseas aid as he prepares to unveil the damage to the public finances wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
World
China demands India rescind app ban amid border tension
China on Wednesday demanded India rescind a ban on more Chinese mobile phone apps amid tension between Beijing and other governments over technology and security.
World
EU is willing to be "creative" to get a Brexit trade deal
The European Union on Wednesday committed to be "creative" in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to "just a valued partner" far removed from its former membership status.
World
Hong Kong leader lauds new security law despite criticism
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lauded the city's new national security law on Wednesday as "remarkably effective in restoring stability," despite criticism that it is severely narrowing the space for free speech and political opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.