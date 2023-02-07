Civil defense workers continued digging through the rubble in northwestern Syria looking for survivors in the wake of a devastating earthquake that killed thousands. Video released by the opposition Syria Civil Defense showed first responders digging a living child out of the wreckage of a collapsed building in Jinderis.

