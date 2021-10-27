More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 45; periods of rain into Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
State working group fails on deal for frontline worker pay
The group sent two diverging plans to the Legislature to spend $250 million in aid.
High Schools
Reusse: Worthington becomes soccer power bolstered by children of immigrant families
Worthington's boys' soccer team is unbeaten heading into the Class 2A state playoffs Thursday. The 22-player roster is primarily Hispanic, with family roots in Mexico, El Salvador and elsewhere in Central America.
Business
State launches campaign to promote Minnesota as a good place to do business
The state's economic development agency is putting more money and new muscle into promoting Minnesota.
Business
Ameriprise's profit surpasses $1 billion in most recent quarter
The Minneapolis-based investment services company is finding organic growth as investors continue to rush into stocks, which are near record highs.