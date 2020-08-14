More from Star Tribune
Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati
At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday.
Variety
Another quarantine must have? Houseplants, says The Sill CEO
It wasn't just toilet paper that people stocked up on during the pandemic. There was a run on houseplants, too.
National
Georgia governor allows local mask mandates, with limits
Georgia's governor, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Bourbon-scented sanitizer and wary public challenge census
Out on her first day of knocking on doors in the Bay Area, the census taker had limited success getting people to answer the questions on the 2020 census.
National
Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building
A riot was declared in Oregon's biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.