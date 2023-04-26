More from Star Tribune
Nation
New AP/ABC film probes white supremacy in law enforcement
Dozens of robed Ku Klux Klansmen gathered around a burning cross in a remote field in North Florida. It was December 2014, and after the cross lighting ceremony ended, three klansmen asked for a quiet aside with the group's Grand Knighthawk, a klan hitman. The knighthawk was Joe Moore, a former Army sniper who'd joined the group and quickly risen through the ranks due to his military background. The men handed Moore a photograph of a Black man that they wanted killed.
Variety
Chef David Fhima goes big with new Maison Margaux restaurant in Minneapolis
Two years ago, the Fhima family acquired the former home of Ribnick Furs. The historic space has required painstaking feats of preservation to turn it into Maison Margaux, a grand new multilevel restaurant opening May 12.
Variety
Review: 'Polite Society' is a punk blast of pure delight
Coming-of-age comedies about young protagonists with esoteric dreams are not exactly a rarity. What is less common, though, are films as spirited and charming as Nida Manzoor's ''Polite Society,'' a roundhouse kick of a movie about two British-Pakistani sisters that marries Jane Austen with kung-fu flare.
Business
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
British antitrust regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, thwarting the biggest tech deal in history over worries that it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.
Variety
In cookbook, Miranda Lambert reveals recipes that fed her
When she was a teenager, Miranda Lambert listened at the dinner table while her grandmother, her mother and their friends swapped gossip, life lessons and stories from East Texas.