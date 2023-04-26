Nation

Dozens of robed Ku Klux Klansmen gathered around a burning cross in a remote field in North Florida. It was December 2014, and after the cross lighting ceremony ended, three klansmen asked for a quiet aside with the group's Grand Knighthawk, a klan hitman. The knighthawk was Joe Moore, a former Army sniper who'd joined the group and quickly risen through the ranks due to his military background. The men handed Moore a photograph of a Black man that they wanted killed.