Business
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.
Video
Business
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to his country's aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea.
Business
Business
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
Declaring a mission to liberate ''Taco Tuesday'' for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.