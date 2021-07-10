More from Star Tribune
Sports
Bueckers wins ESPY Award, advocates for Black female athletes
In her acceptance speech for winning the ESPY for best women's college athlete, former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers called for better coverage of Black female athletes.
Charlottesville removes Robert E. Lee statue
Nearly four years after a deadly white supremacist rally rocked Charlottesville, one of the Confederate statues that helped spark the conflict has been taken down.
Evening forecast: Low of 62 and mostly clear ahead of a warmer Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Neal: Sorry, Minnesota sports fans, you don't deserve this
Please, Lynx, save us all again. This drought in the four largest leagues, now 30 years old, is painful.
Sports
Reusse: Thirty years ago, all eyes from the sports world were on us
For an 11-month span in 1991-92, Minnesota was the focal point of the nation's sporting world. Thirty years after the Twins and the Vikings made us big-league in our beloved erector set, Met Stadium, we found ourselves bigger than all the rest.