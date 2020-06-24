More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence
Wisconsin's governor activated the National Guard on Wednesday to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator.
Variety
Report: 'Baffling' errors at vets home amid deadly outbreak
The leadership of a home for aging veterans in Massachusetts where nearly 80 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died packed dementia patients into a…
Nation
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia.
National
Virus cases surging among the young, endangering the elderly
Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.
National
Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus?
They are a symbol of celebration, loudly lighting up the night sky and best known in the U.S. as the explosive exclamation point to Fourth of July festivities.