The Latest: Trump to establish 'National Garden' of heroes
The Latest on President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore (all times local):
National
8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.
Variety
Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns
Several hundred protesters made a peaceful return trip Friday to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support.
National
The Latest: Calif gov warns local officials on enforcement
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning local elected officials that they risk losing state funding if they don't enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.
National
At Rushmore, Trump says protesters seek to 'defame' heroes
Speaking to a largely maskless crowd at Mount Rushmore, President Donald Trump said Friday that protesters have waged "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history" amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.