Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, blusery, low around 27
Nation
Kennedy cousin will not be retried in 1975 killing
A prosecutor said Friday that Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not face a second trial in the killing of Martha Moxley.
Nation
Illinois judge OKs teen shooter's extradition
An Illinois judge on Friday ordered the extradition of a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wis.
High Schools
Week 4 Minnesota prep football highlights
Watch some of the big plays from the fourth week of Minnesota high school football. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV. Tap on our sports TV/radio listings for a link to live webstreams of games around Minnesota.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 53, mix of clouds and sun, windy
