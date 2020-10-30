Travis Gienger's 2,350-pound pumpkin is expected to break two Guiness World Records for largest size and largest weight carved pumpkin. Earlier this month, he won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California by having the heaviest pumpkin in North America.

