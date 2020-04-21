More from Star Tribune
Former drug lord Ochoa seeks early release from US prison
One of three Colombian brothers who authorities say once were key operators of the notorious Medellin cartel's multibillion-dollar cocaine smuggling enterprise in Florida is seeking early release from U.S. prison because of changes in federal sentencing guidelines.
National
Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic
Missouri's attorney general on Tuesday sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus, claiming Chinese officials are to blame for the global pandemic.
Variety
Companies take halting steps toward back-to-work season
As state and federal leaders tussle over when and how fast to "reopen" the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, some corporations are taking the first steps toward bringing their employees back to work. Which in many cases is easier said than done.
National
Trump vows to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the US
Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.
Variety
Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge on Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.