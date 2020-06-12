More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Stillwater school board, Superintendent Denise Pontrelli part ways
Denise Pontrelli had led the east metro district for five years.
Coronavirus
With campus reopening OK'd, U president talks social distancing plans for fall
Classes will begin Sept. 8 and pivot to distance learning by Thanksgiving.
Minneapolis
Judge assigned to oversee cases of 4 fired officers charged in Floyd killing
Peter Cahill has practiced criminal law in Hennepin County since 1984 and was the top adviser to Sen. Amy Klobuchar when she was county attorney.
Local
Insurance firm sues Nice Ride Minnesota, alleging failure to pay premiums
Nice Ride's executive director said the nonprofit organization paid all its premiums and characterized the suit as a "bogus claim."
National
Experienced judge assigned to officers' cases in Floyd death
The cases of the four Minneapolis police officers who face charges in the death of George Floyd have been assigned to a Hennepin County judge who has experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor.