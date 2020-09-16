More from Star Tribune
'Not Plan A': Charities are stepping up to pay for elections
As Congress balks, well-funded nonprofits are donating hundreds of millions of dollars to help state and local officials run elections during the pandemic — a sudden infusion of private cash in what was once considered a core government function.
Exam ordered for Pakistani doctor charged with terrorism
A psychological exam was ordered Wednesday for a Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic researcher accusing of telling paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
Fed sees rates near zero through 2023, perhaps longer
With the economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic recession, Federal Reserve policymakers signaled Wednesday that their benchmark short-term interest rate will likely remain at zero at least through 2023 and possibly even longer.
Trump appeals order blocking exclusion in district drawing
A week after a three-judge panel blocked an order from President Donald Trump seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets, the Trump administration on Wednesday gave notice it intends to appeal.
Kansas court hears arguments over "wrongful birth" law
The Kansas Supreme Court seemed worried Wednesday about the proper roles of the Legislature and courts as it wrestled with whether a state statute that prohibits lawsuits based on "wrongful birth" claims is constitutional.