Carter Center: Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care
The charity said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family." Read the latest on the 39th president here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23 and mostly cloudy ahead of a quiet Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, partly cloudy
It'll be mild, with occasional gusts of wind. Sunday will be in the 30s again, with a chance of snow in northern Minnesota. We'll see another chance of snow Monday and again midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 37, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild today and tomorrow, with a chance of snow Sunday and Monday. There's another chance of more impactful snow midweek.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 21 and partly cloudy, with a warmer weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.